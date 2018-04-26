Jill Martin is back with her Steals and Deals! Check out the best beauty and skin care bargains

David Blaine's magic trick on 'Fallon' is the craziest thing you'll watch today

David Blaine has sewn up the competition for the most stomach-churning magic trick.

The magician had Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, actress Priyanka Chopra and the audience looking away when he performed a trick using a sewing needle on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday.

Sewing his lips shut was only half of the trick, as he used a deck of cards to take it up another notch.

While he's known for amazing card tricks and stunts like the "Dive of Death" and living in an aquarium for a week, Blaine went for more of a gross-out reaction on Wednesday and handily succeeded.

Fallon live-tweeted the segment as it aired, noting how some people who watched passed out. Viewers at home didn't fare much better.

For those who survived watching the lip-sewing part, Blaine ended with a glass of water and a show-stopper.

Let's just say the phrase "frog stuck in your throat" isn't always just a figure of speech.

