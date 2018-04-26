share tweet pin email

David Blaine has sewn up the competition for the most stomach-churning magic trick.

The magician had Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, actress Priyanka Chopra and the audience looking away when he performed a trick using a sewing needle on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday.

Sewing his lips shut was only half of the trick, as he used a deck of cards to take it up another notch.

While he's known for amazing card tricks and stunts like the "Dive of Death" and living in an aquarium for a week, Blaine went for more of a gross-out reaction on Wednesday and handily succeeded.

Fallon live-tweeted the segment as it aired, noting how some people who watched passed out. Viewers at home didn't fare much better.

I literally threw up ð¤¢ — SuzetteValliereWight (@MummaZette) April 26, 2018

For those who survived watching the lip-sewing part, Blaine ended with a glass of water and a show-stopper.

Let's just say the phrase "frog stuck in your throat" isn't always just a figure of speech.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.