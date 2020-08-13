David Blaine plans 1st live stunt in nearly a decade — see what it is

David Blaine’s hopes for his newest trick are sky high.

The magician has released a teaser for an upcoming stunt called “David Blaine Ascension,” his first large-scale stunt in nearly a decade.

The special, which will stream on his YouTube channel, will feature Blaine floating in the air while holding onto a giant cluster of balloons. According to Variety, the magician will attempt to float across the Hudson River, from New Jersey to New York city.

The trailer features a camera slowly going through clouds, while the messages "Worry becomes wonder" and "Anxiety turns to awe" splash across the screen. At one point, a single purple balloon drifts across the sky.

.@DavidBlaine is taking magic to new heights as he ascends into the sky holding nothing but a bunch of balloons. See the magic unfold in his new YouTube Original special #DavidBlaineAscension coming 8/31. Set a reminder here 👉 https://t.co/WrzoVYbdN3 pic.twitter.com/60vCuVb8eJ — YouTube (@YouTube) August 12, 2020

“This stunt has been 10 years in the making,” Blaine, 47, tweeted Wednesday. “Let’s turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights.”

Blaine, a master illusionist who wowed Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on TODAY with some uncanny card tricks in 2018, is known for his challenging public stunts and tests of endurance.

In 2000, he encased himself in a block of ice in New York's Times Square for nearly 64 hours. Two years later, he stood on a crane 100 feet high in Manhattan's Bryant Park for 35 hours without sleeping.

He was submerged in a sphere filled with water for seven days in 2006. And in his last public stunt, in 2012, he was continuously shocked by electric coils giving off 1 million volts while standing on a pillar for 73 hours.

“David Blaine Ascension” will stream on his YouTube channel on Aug 31.