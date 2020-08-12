David Beckham re-creates famous photo shoot from 15 years ago

Age ain’t nothin' but a number for David Beckham.

The retired soccer star, 45, re-created a popular photo of himself taken by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz — with some help from one of his kids.

On Wednesday on Instagram, Beckham shared the re-creation, taken by son Brooklyn, in a side-by-side comparison with the original.

“Same look, few more grey hairs 15 years on Having some fun with @BrooklynBeckham recreating this shot from 15 years ago by the legendary @annieleibovitz,” he captioned it.

In the original photo on the left, a clean-shaven Beckham tucks his hands into a pair of jeans with a belt and a buttoned dark blazer without a shirt underneath, exposing a hint of his stomach and chest.

In the new picture, Beckham shows off a good amount of stubble and more than a few neck and hand tattoos. His hands remain tucked in his jeans, and he's wearing a partially unbuttoned black shirt under a sports coat.

The picture was met with approval by Beckham’s wife and Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria Beckham.

“This is the best post I have every seen!!! It is EVERYTHING!!” she wrote in the comments.

The couple has had fun with each other's Instagram photos before. Back in May, he teased her after their son Cruz posted a shot of his mom grinning, going against her reputation for not smiling in pictures.

"How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth ? it’s Ross from friends,” David Beckham wrote in the comments, a reference to the "Friends" episode where one character whitened his teeth for several hours.