'Friends' fans will love this interaction between David Beckham and Matthew Perry

David Beckham is a “Friends” super fan, and he just had the perfect opportunity to prove it.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old former soccer star went for a walk with his fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham — but it was his clothing that caught attention.

The father of four was wearing a T-shirt baring an iconic scene any “Friends” fan would know on sight, the one where Joey wore all of Chandler’s clothes at once (from the episode titled “The One Where No One’s Ready”).

Could this scene BE anymore memorable? NBC via Getty Images

On screen, it was all part of a feud between the characters that escalated to that memorable sartorial breaking point in which Joey did a series of lunges and announced that he wasn’t wearing any underwear underneath his pal’s clothes.

The T-shirt proved a hit with Beckham’s fans and followers on Instagram and with actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the iconic sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

Perry, 50, reposted the photo on his own Instagram, joking in his caption, “This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is.”

That teed up the perfect chance for Beckham to deliver the ultimate dad-“Friends” fusion joke, stating that his 15-year-old son, Cruz, gave him the shirt and adding, “But could I be wearing anymore clothes?”

For those who aren’t devoted to the beloved '90s show, that was one of the hilarious lines Joey uttered during the scene to make fun of Chandler.

It was a well-played moment from the former Los Angeles Galaxy player, but it wasn’t the first time he declared his place in the “Friends” fandom.

Just last month, Beckham posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his 8-year-old daughter, Harper, and showing off the “Friends”-themed gift she gave him.

“Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so (she) surprised me with my hoodie this morning,” he wrote in the caption.

The hoodie was emblazoned with Joey’s go-to pickup line, “How you doin’?”