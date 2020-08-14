David Arquette talks reuniting with ex-wife Courteney Cox for 'Scream 5'

David Arquette and ex-wife Courteney Cox are planning to get together again — on the big screen.

The stars, who met on the set of the 1996 horror movie “Scream” and wed three years later, will work together on the next installment of the fright franchise a decade after they went their separate ways.

It’s an experience Arquette admits he’s looking forward to, because, despite their divorce, these exes have never completely broken their bond.

"Well, we co-parent," the 48-year-old actor explained in a new interview with ET. "So, we're in touch quite a bit. It's great.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Arquette and Cox have one child together, 16-year-old daughter Coco, so even when they’re not working together on-screen for a project like “Scream 5,” they’re still working together as parents.

“We always love working together,” he continued. “She's an incredible actress, so it'll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they're at.”

In short, he said that given their history as co-parents, “Co-starring's the easy part.”

Cox, 56, will reprise the role of reporter Gale Weathers alongside Arquette’s Dewey Riley, a couple that remains married in the movies. This will be the second installment the actors have filmed together since they separated and the first since their divorce.

"I just want them to be true to the characters, that's all that really matters to me," Arquette told ET. "True to (the late Wes Craven’s) vision and (writer) Kevin (Williamson's) vision.”

This time around will be Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence productions will lead the project.

“The filmmakers were fans of the original and it really inspired them,” Arquette said. “So, it's great to see that. I mean, the more I've been in this business and where I'm at now, whenever you can combine something you love... there's something magical that happens. And these guys have that sort of approach to horror films. They love the original series, and I think they want to do it justice."

But for some fans, justice can only be served if Arquette and Cox are joined by “Scream” leading lady Neve Campbell, who’s currently still in talks and undecided about returning.

"She's the heart and soul of the 'Scream' franchise,” the actor said. “So to get Neve would be a really tremendous thing.”