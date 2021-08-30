David Archuleta says God told him to come out publicly after he prayed

In 2008, Archuleta rose to prominence on the seventh season of “American Idol,” placing second behind David Cook. Regardless of losing, Archuleta was able to carry over his success into a burgeoning pop career, releasing his debut album a few months later, It premiered at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning album “Fearless.” His first single, “Crush,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, right behind Rihanna’s single “Disturbia.”

Finalists David Archuleta and David Cook onstage at the "American Idol" season seven finale on May 21, 2008. M. Caulfield / WireImage

In the company of stars like Rihanna and Swift, Archuleta was doing something some “American Idol” contestants had struggled to do: parlay his popularity on the reality show into radio plays and album sales. Despite this success, in 2012, he decided to take a break from performing and embark on a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile.

“In terms of my feelings and my attractions, I thought if I'm there and I'm not focusing on anything else but serving God, then this must be the solution to fixing why I feel the way I feel,” he said. “Because I'm really trying hard to fix this. I really love God and I really want to be close to him and do what he asks me and so if he didn't want me to have feelings for guys, I didn't want to have them.”

However during his mission, Archuleta discovered that even with this seemingly total focus on God and work in his name, he was still developing feelings for other men.

“I'm not wanting these feelings. I'm not trying to have them and I'm not even focusing on them and they're still coming whether I want them to or not,” he said. “I'm not focusing on guys and how attractive they are and anything but it doesn't get rid of, just walk by someone, or just look at them and all of a sudden you just feel that boom. And so I was just like, 'I'm broken, I must have done something wrong' and I got to a point where I was feeling so embarrassed and so guilty.”

Unable to deal with these feelings alone anymore, Archuleta decided to tell someone about his attractions to other men. The first person he turned to was the mission president, a church leader based in Chile.

“I guess I was expecting to be sent home from my mission, or be counseled on how to overcome these feelings or how to fix it,” Archuleta said. “But my mission president, he didn't tell me I needed to fix it. He didn't tell me how to change. He didn't try to correct me. He just said, ‘This could be the most important day of your life, Elder Archuleta.’”

‘These are hyper-polarized times’

This kind of acceptance in the church has seemingly grown in recent years; however the church’s stance has left some confused.

According to NBC News, students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, said they had "whiplash" after the school confirmed a ban on same-sex relationships last year, just weeks after it changed its code of conduct to appear to permit them. The move appeared to be a reversal after the private university, which is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, updated its code of conduct for students to remove a clause prohibiting "all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings."

And just last week, also at BYU in Provo, a respected church official, Elder Jeffrey Holland, urged faculty and staff to do their part to ensure the university “stands unquestionably committed to its unique academic mission and to the Church that sponsors it.”

Advocates and activists have denounced the rhetoric used during Elder Holland’s viral speech, specifically when he referenced “musket fire” to be used by defenders of the faith and its doctrine.

“These are hyper-polarized times,” Troy Williams, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy organization Equality Utah, told TODAY via email. “We have been on the receiving end of violence many times in our history. Words matter. Especially the words of ecclesiastical leaders. We must throw down the metaphors of war and reach out to love and uplift the downtrodden. That is the message that we learned about Jesus when we were in Sunday School.”

Archuleta, who may be one of the most famous Mormons, is trying to reframe how people reconcile religion and LGBTQ identity. From his conversations with his mission president, Archuleta came out to his family, who accepted him, while also personally struggling with labeling himself. Going back and forth between gay and bisexual, he dated both men and women for almost a decade.