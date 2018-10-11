'Dateline' investigates ... Ellen? See Keith Morrison's hilarious report

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When "Dateline" correspondent Keith Morrison looks into the camera and tells viewers about the person at the heart of his latest investigation, they know a tale of intrigue, deceit and danger is right around the corner.

Well, usually.

But on Thursday, when the man with the instantly recognizable voice tackled a topic called "Dateline: DeGeneres," things were more deadpan than deadly.

"Hollywood, California, home of fast cars and movie stars and a woman who knew her way around both — Ellen DeGeneres," he said in a clip the talk-show host played for her audience.

What followed was a deep dig into the true story of a very minor traffic infraction, and it's definitely worth watching.

And just this once, viewers can ignore the standard "Dateline" tagline that dictates, "Don't watch alone" — that is, unless they really want to share the laughs.

Morrison has an all-new "Dateline" Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC.