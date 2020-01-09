Steals and Deals are back! Save up to 75% on items to help you sleep better and stay fit in the new year

Danielle Staub explains why she's leaving 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

The reality TV star, who’s departed in the past, insists there’s no going back to “the Jersey girls” this time.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will never be the same again — because one of the founding Housewives will “never” be back.

At least that’s what Danielle Staub announced Wednesday night.

During a visit to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the 57-year-old said, “I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise, and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on a platform and be here with all of you. But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

That’s when she said the words that seemingly shocked even Cohen: "And so I will be never returning as a Housewife again."

“Never?!” Cohen clarified. “Wow! Now, I didn’t know you were going to say the word ‘never.’”

The 2019 "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion, featuring Evan Goldschneider, Jackie Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, Joe Benigno, Margaret Josephs, Andy Cohen, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Dr. David Principe, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Staub and Dr. Bill Aydin.Greg Endries / Bravo

But Staub, who walked away from the franchise once before, following the second season, then added a little wiggle room to her statement.

“(I’m) never returning as a Housewife again … with the Jersey girls,” she said.

In other words, while Teresa Giudice won’t have the chance to flip a table at her again, Staub might still be up for a relocation, should another iteration of the series roll out the welcome mat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Fadf8AnDG

Barring a move to new reality TV neighborhood, Staub's going to pursue a different sort of passion for now.

“I am going to start my own cooking channel,” she told Cohen of her IGTV plans. “I love it. Cooking is therapy to me, so I’m basically calling it ‘Cooking Therapy.’”

Ree HinesRee Hines