Daniel Radcliffe reunites with old 'Harry Potter' friend (or is it enemy?)

One of the most magical things about Hollywood is that two archenemies on screen can actually turn out to be good pals in real life.

That's how you get a photo like this one, in which "Harry Potter" franchise nemeses Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton are shown with their arms around each other:

Radcliffe and Felton (who played Harry and Draco Malfoy, respectively, in eight films between 2001-11) met up after Radcliffe's new Broadway play, "The Lifespan of a Fact," which is now in previews and opens on Oct. 18.

The image might be a little jarring for "Potter" maniacs, seeing the two all-grown-up wizards looking bearded and tousled. (And this time, it's Draco — er, Felton — who's got the spectacles on!)

Radcliffe and Felton with a few other familiar faces during their "Harry Potter" days. Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

But we love how supportive Felton is of his former co-star, noting in the caption that Radcliffe is "fantastic."

This isn't the first time Felton has shown off a fun photo of himself with fellow former co-stars; back in April he posted this picture with Emma Watson (Hermione) and Matthew Lewis (Neville):

This time around, Felton was in town to promote his new project, YouTube's "Origin," at New York Comic Con. There's a "Potter" connection in there, too: He's starring alongside Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in the "Harry Potter" film series.

It's a pretty great photo. But if everybody shows up at "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway next, that would be the most magical thing of all.