Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend, Erin Darke, pregnant with their first child

Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad!

Radcliffe and his girlfriend of over 10 years, Erin Darke, are expecting their first child together. A representative for the "Harry Potter" star confirmed the news to TODAY.com via email.

Radcliffe and Darke first met on the set of the 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings.” In a retrospective of his career with People TV in April 2019, the 33-year-old actor opened up about meeting Darke for the first time of the set of the film during their shared scenes together.

“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” he explained, before sharing one of the explicit acts that occurs between their characters in the film. “That’s how we met. That was the beginning of our beautiful relationship.”

Radcliffe said that despite spending a lot of time on set as a child and teenager, he didn’t feel like he “grew up” on set and got to enjoy his “private moments” of growing up off-camera. However, he cites his meet-cute with Darke — who he calls the “love of my life” — as one of the exceptions.

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” Radcliffe added.

Though their relationship is largely private, Radcliffe has spoken about their relationship over the years.

Early on in their romance, he referred to Darke as his “best friend” during an interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet, “I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with.”

Before his 10-year-anniversary with Darke, Radcliffe opened up to People about their longterm relationship, telling the outlet, “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”

During the course of their decade-long romance, Darke has also introduced Radcliffe to some of his favorite forms of entertainment, including Netflix’s reality dating show “Love Is Blind.”

On a March 2022 appearance of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the actor admitted that he has fully leaned into his obsession, telling Kelly Clarkson, “Now I have to own the fact that I’m also like, ‘Hey, you want to put on ‘Love Is Blind’?”

Darke’s longtime love of Weird Al Yankovic also came in handy when it came time for Radcliffe to star in the musician’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

“I was already very keen to do it, but her and her whole family are massive Weird Al fans,” Radcliffe told TODAY’s Willie Geist during a November 2022 Sunday Sitdown. “That’s sort of how I came to know Weird Al better. Like, I’d known him a bit growing up, but it was through her and her family I really got into it.”