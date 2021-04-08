Danica McKellar congratulates new 'Wonder Years' love interest: 'Go get 'em, girl!'

Former "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar is already rooting for Milan Ray, the young actor who's filling her shoes in ABC's new reboot of the show.

McKellar, 46, shared a heartfelt message of encouragement to Ray on Instagram Thursday. Next to a throwback photo of herself as her character, Winnie Cooper, alongside one of Ray, she wrote, "#TBT to my days as Winnie Cooper, the mostly unrequited love interest for young Kevin on The Wonder Years 😉... and a HUGE congrats to Milan Ray who plays the young love interest in the new Wonder Years reboot that started shooting this week!

"Milan, you are already far more seasoned an actress than I was when I joined the cast of The Wonder Years many moons ago," she continued. "From what I've seen of your work and from what I read in the script, you're gonna knock it out of the park!! Go get 'em, girl!"

“The Wonder Years” aired for six seasons from 1988 until 1993. The series depicted the adolescent adventures of a white suburban middle-class boy named Kevin Arnold, played by Fred Savage, from 1968 to 1973.

Milan Ray plays the brainy and confident Keisa Clemmons on ABC's new reboot of "The Wonder Years." George Pimentel / Getty Images

Like the original show, the reboot pilot will take place in the 1960s, although it will center on a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama, and will be based on writer Saladin K. Patterson’s experiences growing up there.

Elisha “EJ” Williams plays Dean Williams, the new Kevin Arnold, while Ray plays Keisa Clemmons, the brainy and confident girl who awakens Dean's young heart, Deadline recently reported.

Ray comes to the reboot with several impressive acting roles already under her belt. She recently appeared in Amazon’s "Troop Zero" and HBO Max’s "Charm City Kings."

Meanwhile, McKellar wasn't only playing a smarty-pants on the original "Wonder Years." In real life, the UCLA grad has gone on to write 10 books about math for kids.