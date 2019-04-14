Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 14, 2019, 3:03 PM GMT / Updated April 14, 2019, 3:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

It's official! "Dancing With the Stars" pros Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are married. The pair said their vows in a ceremony on Saturday at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, overlooking the Pacific ocean in front of 200 guests including family and friends, People magazine reports.

"Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 04~13~2019" Johnson posted to Instagram on Saturday. "Massive congrats !!!" commented "DWTS" castmate Derek Hough.

Professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got married on Saturday. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

According to People, Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and his sister-in-law, another "DWTS" pro Peta Murgatroyd, were in attendance. The elder Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd were married in in a romantic ceremony in 2017. Also there to cheer the happy couple on were other alums of the show, including Johnson's former dancing partner Adam Rippon as well as Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Joe Amabile and Brandon Armstrong.

The bride wore a white Vera Wang gown with sheer long sleeves and a mermaid silhouette and carried a gorgeous bouquet of white roses. The groom donned a bespoke black velvet Brooks Brothers tuxedo. The pair walked down the aisle to a string quartet and met under a chuppah adorned with roses, peonies and other flowers, giving the ceremony a magic garden feel illuminated by flickering candles.

For the reception, a stunning five-tiered wedding cake featuring handmade sugar rosettes was made by Vanilla Bake Shop in Santa Monica, California.

Chmerkovskiy, 33, and Johnson, 25, began their romance in 2015 and went public with their relationship in 2017, sharing a kiss on the show's season 25 finale. After hinting at a proposal on social media, the dancers got engaged last June in Venice, Italy.

"I can't wait to make you my wife," Chmerkovskiy captioned the photo of him getting down on one knee to propose to Johnson with a diamond ring.

"My life has changed because of (her) and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been," Chmerkovskiy told People magazine. "She's awesome."