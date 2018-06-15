'Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are engaged

share tweet pin email

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy has just taken one of the most important steps in his life: he's now engaged, to fellow "DWTS" professional Jenna Johnson.

The happy occasion happened in Venice, Italy, when the 32-year-old dancer got down on one knee and proposed.

Chmerkovskiy shared images from the big moment on social media Thursday:

I canât wait to make you my wife ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ry9n2BLYYv — Valentin (@iamValC) June 14, 2018

And Johnson, 24, also tweeted the pictures, adding "ENGAGED" to her caption.

If the name Chmerkovskiy sounds familiar, that's because Val is brother to another "DWTS" vet, Maksim. And talk about following in your older bro's footsteps: Maks is married to another "DTWS" pro, Peta Murgatroyd.

You may recall that Maks also had a flair for the dramatic, proposing to Petra while on stage during a 2015 performance of "Sway: A Dance Trilogy."

FilmMagic Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit show in Hollywood on August 16, 2017.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have been dating on and off cine 2015, but started going public with their relationship in 2017, including sharing a kiss on the season 25 finale of "DWTS."

They've been hinting to the media and online that a proposal should be in the future recently. Chmerkovskiy posted this tweet on May 8:

I should def put a ring on it https://t.co/XIKV5CKppm — Valentin (@iamValC) May 9, 2018

That same day Johnson joked to Entertainment Tonight that "Time's a-ticking!" when it comes to a proposal. "We'll see (about an engagement)."

"My life has changed because of (her)," Chmerkovskiy told People magazine. "I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome."

Clearly they are in step together.

