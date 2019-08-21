Sign up for our newsletter

Dust off those sequins!

A new season of “Dancing with the Stars” is just around the corner, and the full celebrity lineup was just announced on “Good Morning America.”

James Van Der Beek will take a spin on the dance floor. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

An impressive range of celebrities will vie for the Mirrorball trophy in season 28, including James Van Der Beek, “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and supermodel Christie Brinkley.

"Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown will try out her skills on the dance floor. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sean Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary, will also put on his dancing shoes for the latest season.

Will Spicer make a splash in the competition? Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The show will not reveal the celebrities’ pro-dancer pairings until the premiere, but ABC confirmed that several fan-favorite pros will be returning, including Val Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson, Emma Slater and Cheryl Burke.

Peta Murgatroyd, who took a break from the show in 2017, will also return for the new season.

Here’s the full list of celebrity contestants:

Karamo Brown , one of the Fab Five in Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” will swap his dapper suits for sequins on the dance floor.

Hannah Brown will strive for the Mirrorball trophy this season.

James Van Der Beek will show off his skills on the dance floor. "The craziest choices are always my favorite ones..." the actor wrote on Instagram.

Iconic supermodel Christie Brinkley will strut her stuff in the DWTS ballroom this season.

Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer in NBC's "The Office," will show off her moves on the dance floor.

Ray Lewis, a former linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, is already famous for his pre-game dance moves, so maybe waltzes and fox trots will be no problem for the athlete!

Lamar Odom will compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

will compete for the Mirrorball trophy. Country fans fell in love with singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina on season 10 of “American Idol,” and maybe she’ll be a DWTS fan-favorite, too. The country star celebrated the upcoming season on Instagram.

Ally Brooke, a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, will make her own mark on the dance floor.

, a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, will make her own mark on the dance floor. Sean Spicer served as White House press secretary under President Donald Trump for a brief period in 2017, but he’ll be showing off a very different set of skills in the DWTS ballroom. "Game on! Excited to join this seasons awesome cast on Dancing with the Stars!" Spicer wrote on Instagram. "Definitely going to be way outside my comfort zone, but will have some fun and hopefully get some votes!"

Kel Mitchell will go all in for the Mirrorball trophy.

will go all in for the Mirrorball trophy. Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes alongside Diana Ross, will dust off her dancing shoes for season 28.

Season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.