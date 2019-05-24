Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 5:42 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have tied the knot!

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, 35, and her actor hubby, 39, said "I do" Thursday in a ceremony in front of friends and family at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California.

Lawrence popped the question to Burke on her 34th birthday last May. FilmMagic

Burke confirmed the news herself with a sweet photo of the bride and groom on Instagram.

"5.23.19 #CherylAndMATTrimony," she captioned it along with a happy heart emoji.

Actress Leah Remini served as Burke's maid of honor and Burke's "DWTS" co-star Kym Herjavec was a part of her bridal party, E! News reports.

Lawrence's brother, actor Joey Lawrence served as his best man.

In March, Burke celebrated her upcoming nuptials at a bridal shower thrown for her by Remini.

"Words cannot fully express how thankful I am for you opening up your heart and gathering my family and friends today," Burke wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post to the actress. "I am overflowing with gratitude and appreciation."

Last month, Burke told E! News how she and Lawrence planned to pay tribute to her late father, Stephen Burke, who died last year, during their wedding ceremony.

Burke said the couple would "have an empty seat for my dad" up front as they exchanged vows and would dance to a song by his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra, at their reception.

The couple, who dated for about a year in 2006 before reuniting in 2017, got engaged on May 3, 2018 — Burke's 34th birthday. Shortly after Lawrence popped the question, Burke shared a photo of the pair to show off her gorgeous ring.

"OMG! So far so good for 34," she gushed, adding the hashtag !#amilliontimesyes."

Congratulations to Cheryl and Matthew!