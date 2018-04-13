'Dancing with the Stars' reveals new cast — including Tonya Harding

share tweet pin email

It's almost time for a new season of "Dancing with the Stars," and it's going to be unlike any other before it.

This time around, there's a theme to the ballroom bash, and it's all about athletes — from a former Laker superstar to multiple gold medal-winning Olympians to one of the most notorious skaters to ever hit the ice.

Craig Sjodin / ABC Tonya Harding is trading in her ice skates for her dancing shoes.

Yes, perhaps the biggest name to waltz her way to the dance floor for Season 26 will be none other than Tonya Harding.

The controversial former figure skating champ, who's enjoyed a recent resurgence in headlines and on red carpets thanks to the hit biopic "I, Tonya," will take a twirl with pro partner Sasha Farber.

And she's not the only skater who'll try to impress the ballroom judges.

ABC Adam Rippon will be among the ice skating greats to take the dance floor for Season 26.

Here's the rest of the lineup:

Adam Rippon , one of the most popular Olympians from the Pyeongchang Games, will take a twirl alongside pro hoofer Jenna Johnson.

, one of the most popular Olympians from the Pyeongchang Games, will take a twirl alongside pro hoofer Jenna Johnson. Mirai Nagasu is yet another Olympic figure skater who'll compete for the Mirrorball trophy. She'll dance with Alan Bersten.

is yet another Olympic figure skater who'll compete for the Mirrorball trophy. She'll dance with Alan Bersten. Chris Mazdzer , the silver-medal luger, will strive for ballroom gold with pro Witney Carson .

, the silver-medal luger, will strive for ballroom gold with pro Witney Carson Johnny Damon , a former MLB star, is set to dance with past "DWTS" champ Emma Slater.

, a former MLB star, is set to dance with past "DWTS" champ Emma Slater. Josh Norman , who currently plays cornerback with the Washington Redskins, will kick up his heels with Sharna Burgess.

, who currently plays cornerback with the Washington Redskins, will kick up his heels with Sharna Burgess. Jamie Anderson , the snowboarder who took gold for Team USA in Pyeongchang — and in Sochi before that — will vie for ballroom glory with Artem Chigvintsev.

, the snowboarder who took gold for Team USA in Pyeongchang — and in Sochi before that — will vie for ballroom glory with Artem Chigvintsev. Jennie Finch Daigle , the Olympic softball star, will compete alongside Keo Motsepe.

, the Olympic softball star, will compete alongside Keo Motsepe. Arike Ogunbowale will represent women's basketball as she steps out with Gleb Savchenko.

will represent women's basketball as she steps out with Gleb Savchenko. And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the 7-foot-2 NBA legend, will be the oldest — and obviously tallest — competitor in the upcoming season at 70, and he'll show off his moves with Lindsay Arnold.

ABC Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be the oldest and tallest talent on the ballroom bash for Season 26.

It promises to be an impressive season packed with strong contenders, as athletes, in general, tend to shine on the show — especially skaters.

Figure skating champ Kristi Yamaguchi nabbed the top honor back in Season 6, and top ice dancer Meryl Davis proved her dance-floor dominance in Season 18. But not all ice queens skate to the win.

One former competitor who's likely to get a few mentions during Harding's time on the show, Nancy Kerrigan, only made it to week seven during Season 24.

As for the rest of the gang — including judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, as well as hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews — they'll all be back when "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" premieres April 30 on ABC.