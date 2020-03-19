Dance your quarantine blues away with 'Fame' choreographer Debbie Allen

Sign up for our newsletter

If you’re stuck at home and have already had enough of the sedentary lifestyle that often accompanies self-quarantine, then get ready to get up — and get down!

Actress, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen has the cure to combat too much sitting around.

The “Fame” and “Grey’s Anatomy” star offered a free dance class on Instagram Live this week.

Urging her fans and followers to “get those bodies moving,” Allen gave a 24-hour heads up before the online event took place Wednesday,

“All are welcome. Spread the word. HOLLA!” she added.

And the public heeded the call, as a video shared on her Debbie Allen Dance Academy account revealed.

The clip showed off Allen’s solo moves in her own studio, as well as home videos from fans who got into the groove with her — all set to the theme song from “Fame.”

Needless to say, the rare event proved to be a big hit on social media.

I took this class and actually kept up with much of it. Awesome and upliftiing! #dancewithdebbieallen https://t.co/IrYauC0Eyd — Kelly E. Navies (@KellyENavies) March 19, 2020

I just completed an IG class with THE Debbie Allen!! Omg best way to work it out on a Wednesday! Thank you Miss Debbie for giving the world the gift of dance at this time. YOU ARE A LEGEND AND INSPIRATION!!! #dance… https://t.co/xgGyINw9cJ — JustAshlee (@MissAshleeDance) March 18, 2020

Today we were dancing!! Thank you @msdebbieallen. You’re the best and my little said “hey she knows there’s kids watching!” Much love. #againplease #dancewithdebbieallen #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/ejw2rfaVX4 — Renee Shah Singh (@MrsShahSingh) March 18, 2020

Looking to join in next time? Allen has a kids' class coming up this weekend, and she hinted that there could be even more to come.

“Great workout world! Let’s do it again!” she wrote.