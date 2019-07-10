"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has blasted American Airlines for what she described as a lack of help after she fell while transferring to her wheelchair at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Miller posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday showing herself sitting on the ground at the airport and holding onto the side of her wheelchair.

"Help! 'I've fallen and I can’t get up,' isn’t that the truth?" she wrote. The transfer, she wrote, "should’ve happened on the bridge like usual and not in front of a hundred people waiting to board."

After she fell, Miller wrote, the American Airlines gate manager didn't ask if she was all right and noted that she was the one who had to ask someone to call the paramedics for assistance.

American Airlines told TODAY in a statement that someone from the company has been in touch with Miller.

"We are concerned by the issues raised by Ms. Miller regarding her recent experience at Pittsburgh International Airport and are working with our contracted special assistance vendor to review the incident. We have been in touch with Ms. Miller to apologize and are providing her a full refund as a result of her experience," the statement said.

Miller has been unable to walk since undergoing spinal surgery more than a year ago for what was initially believed to be a spinal infection. Doctors then discovered the mass choking her spine was Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

After undergoing several rounds of chemotherapy, Miller announced in May that she is cancer-free.

While the Pittsburgh incident was clearly frustrating for Miller, she ended her post with a shoutout thanking the people who took the time to help her.

"Thank you to all the Pgh international Airport Escorts that were so very kind & the hot firemen who swiftly got me on my feet, into my chair & on my way!!!" she wrote.