Dance break! See Channing Tatum boogie down with convenience store clerk

Channing Tatum has turned his "Logan Lucky" press junket into one big party!

Just days after giving away a motorcycle in Kentucky, the actor shared some sexy dance moves with a North Carolina convenience store clerk — and luckily for us, he streamed the duo's dance break in a Facebook Live video.

The 37-year-old actor stopped for a refreshments at a Sunoco gas station in Statesville, North Carolina, where he shared a sweet hug with Beatrice, the store's hilarious clerk.

When the actor explained that he was driving cross country to promote his new NASCAR-themed movie, Beatrice quipped, "I could have got my clothes together and come with you!"

After pretending to be the store's manager in front of customers, Tatum noted to Beatrice that the store played good music.

And just like that, the two start getting down to Nas' "If I Ruled The World" — with Tatum all too willing to show off his sexy "Magic Mike" moves.

When Tatum tells his new dance partner he's got to hit the road, she objects.

"Why? Is there a party?" Tatum asks her.

"Yeah, we can party — just me and you!" quick-witted Beatrice responds. (Is her timing great or what?)

Watch all the fun go down in the video above!

"Logan Lucky" opens in theaters on Aug. 18.