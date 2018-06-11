Pop Culture

Dan + Shay TODAY concert: What you need to know

Dan + Shay are coming to TODAY! The popular country duo behind the hit songs "From the Ground Up," How Not To" and "Road Trippin" will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Dan + Shay will heat up TODAY with a concert on Monday, June 25.

Details:

  • Date: Monday, June 25
  • Hashtag: #DanShayTODAY
  • Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get a chance to see Dan + Shay up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.

