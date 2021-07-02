Dan + Shay are coming to TODAY, and you could be there!

TODAY is looking for super fans of Dan + Shay!

The hit country music duo will take the stage on our TODAY Plaza Friday, July 16th and you could see them perform live in New York City!

Fill out the form below for a chance to receive a Fan Pass, giving you and three (3) guests access to the show. Fan Pass recipients will be contacted by a TODAY producer prior to the event date.

Please note: Fan Passes are required to attend this concert, along with proper proof of vaccination and a photo ID. Excelsior Pass is not an accepted proof of vaccination at this time. There is no general admission.