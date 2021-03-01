New 'Saturday Night Live' hosting tradition features simple act of kindness

Live from New York, it’s good vibes!

Former “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy hosted “Saturday Night Live” last month and left behind a note wishing luck to the following week’s host, Regina King.

Dan Levy was rooting for Regina King. Iamreginaking / InstagramNB

"Regina! You got this! Much love, Dan,” he wrote in the message that he left in the dressing room. She posted the note on her Instagram stories.

"Awww. You're the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it!" she wrote in the caption.

Well, it sure seems like a new tradition was born because King decided to keep it going when she followed suit and wrote a note for the next week’s host, “Bridgeton” star Regé-Jean Page.

Page, who was making his hosting debut, posted King's warm words on his Instagram stories.

King let Regé-Jean Page know that she would be cheering him on. Regejean / Instagram

"Regé-Jean, You got next and you are going to be amazing! I'm a big fan. Regina K.," she wrote.

"Thank you @iamreginaking The feeling is mutual," he captioned the picture.

Page had no intention of breaking ranks, so he also wrote a note for Nick Jonas, who made his hosting debut this past Saturday.

"Just have the BEST time Nick! Rege," he wrote in the note that "SNL" shared on its Instagram stories.

Page kept the trend going with a note for Jonas. Will he keep it going? You'll have to wait a few weeks to find out. nbcsnl / Instagram

"That's the plan! Thanks for the note @regejean," Jonas wrote in the caption.

We can’t be certain if this really is a new tradition, since “Saturday Night Live,” currently in its 46th season, has been around since long before social media.

Will Jonas keep the tradition alive? We'll have to wait and see, since “SNL” doesn't return with a new episode until alum Maya Rudolph returns to host on March 27.