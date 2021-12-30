Dakota Johnson makes rare comments about Chris Martin relationship

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been dating since 2017, but the pair often remain tight-lipped about their romance in interviews.

In the February issue of Elle UK, the "Fifty Shades" franchise star, 32, confirmed that she and the Coldplay singer, 44, are still going strong — even if they prefer to keep a low profile together.

"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private," she said.

The pair enjoy spending quiet nights with friends away from the limelight, added Johnson. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house," she said.

Johnson noted elsewhere in the interview that she wasn't quite sure where she acquired her love of calmness and tranquility. "Well, my parents are ... I don’t think I get it from them, they were wild when I was growing up," she said, referring to her mom, Oscar-nominated actor Melanie Griffith, and her dad, former "Miami Vice" star Don Johnson.

"I think maybe I’m guarded," she added. "And that comes off as serene."

One admirer who adores Johnson just the way she is is Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The Oscar winner and Goop founder, 49, opened up in the February 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar about her and Johnson's special friendship.

"I love her," Paltrow gushed of Johnson.

"I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she added.

Johnson was first linked with Martin in October 2017, more than three years after Paltrow and Martin, who share a daughter, Apple, 17, and son, Moses, 15, "consciously uncoupled."

Though they keep their relationship largely out of the public eye, Johnson teamed with Martin for a hilarious hand-washing tutorial in March 2020.

Johnson's pal, Hollywood star Olivia Wilde, shared the cheeky clip on Instagram. It begins by showing Johnson standing at a sink ready to demonstrate how to properly scrub up.

"Olivia! Hey! It’s Dakota! Thank you so much for asking me to tell you how I wash my hands, because I’ve been waiting my whole life for someone to ask me to do that," jokes Johnson as she goes through a series of exaggerated hand gestures.

But as Johnson continues walking viewers through the steps of her sudsy regimen, it becomes apparent that her wildly gesticulating hands — which are dotted in small, recognizable tattoos — are actually the hands of a man — namely, Martin's.

Martin's hands continue doing their own thing, grabbing the sink faucet and whatever else is nearby, as Johnson gamely narrates.

"I like to scrub them really, really fast, but I like to lower them a little bit because sometimes I hit myself in the face," says Johnson as Martin's soapy hands venture too close to her mouth.

By the time the video ends, Johnson (and her sink) have been splashed with plenty of soapy water thanks to playful Martin's high jinks.

Wilde captioned the cute clip, "Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION."

