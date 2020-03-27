Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin team up on hilarious hand-washing video

Over the past several weeks, we've all become experts on how to properly wash your hands, thanks to COVID-19.

But according to actress Olivia Wilde, it is now possible to crown someone an actual hand-washing champion.

Wilde posted an Instagram video Thursday of her pal, "Fifty Shades" actress Dakota Johnson, offering a tutorial on hand-washing that's funny, informative and a little over the top.

"Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION," Wilde captioned the video.

"Olivia! Hey! It's Dakota! Thank you so much for asking me to tell you how I wash my hands, because I've been waiting my whole life for someone to ask me to do that," Johnson says to the camera by way of introduction. She gesticulates a lot while speaking, hands moving pretty frenetically.

And as she begins walking her audience through the paces of getting water running and using a soap dispenser, it becomes clear that those are definitely not her hands flapping all over the place.

In fact, they're her boyfriend Chris Martin's! (You can tell from the tattoos, if nothing else.)

Dakota Johnson (and Chris Martin's hands) keep it clean. oliviawilde/Instagram

At one point the dispenser falls into the sink, and things get sillier from there on out.

"I like to scrub them really, really fast, but I like to lower them a little bit because sometimes I hit myself in the face," says Johnson. Then some soap gets in her hair, and Martin begins to attend to her brunette locks.

"Oh, and then I like to wash my hair if it's dirty because sometimes my dirty hair gets in the way," she quips.

We have to give her props for keeping a straight face!

Martin and Johnson have been dating since 2017, so it's no surprise they're spending their quarantine time together.

Over the past few weeks, actors, musicians, the CDC and school experiments have been showing us the importance of taking our time to really scrub those hands properly. In general, a washer needs to spend at least 20 seconds, or the equivalent of singing "Happy Birthday" twice, at the sink.

But so far we haven't heard that you have to wash your hair each time. Even if you want to become a champion!