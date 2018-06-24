Daddy-daughter day! Neil Patrick Harris and 7-year-old Harper hit the town

share tweet pin email

Neil Patrick Harris spent an awesome “papa/daughter date” with his little girl, Harper, on Saturday and posted adorable pics of them enjoying their time together on Instagram.

"Fantastic Papa/Daughter date yesterday," the actor wrote, along side some adorable photos of him and his 7-year-old partner in crime. "We shopped for her brother, got our nails did, and crushed some crudo (...) he wrote.

Harris also wrote that he was "grateful," adding that it's "the best age! For both of us!"

From the looks of it, we couldn't agree more.

The 45 year-old actor, who’s currently starring in the television series "A Series of Unfortunate Events," has twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott with husband, David Burtka, 43.

It's super-sweet that Neil is game to join in on some mani/pedi time. And clearly, Harper has taken on both her dads’ sophisticated culinary tastes, as she’s open to sampling raw seafood at Eataly, the famous Italian emporium in Manhattan. The fact that Burtka is a professional chef probably accounts for her grown-up palate!

This is not the first time NPH, as he’s affectionately known, has taken to Instagram to share his fun family adventures. When they adopted a rescue dog, Gidget, he shared a collage of their family welcoming their pet. He’s given us a peek into their regular but oh-so-fabulous lives, documenting the twins making Easter treats. And most recently, when Harper lost another tooth, he posted a pic of her sweet letter to the tooth fairy.

And while it’s no surprise Neil is enjoying spending quality time with his kids, especially now that they are at the amazing age of seven, he’s also completely right that age of 45 suits him well. The "How I Met Your Mother" star recently came out with the first in his new series of chapter books, "The Magic Misfits."

But apart from his professional success, we simply love watching as he documents his special time with his picture-perfect family.