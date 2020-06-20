D.L. Hughley collapses onstage at Nashville comedy club

While performing at a comedy club in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night, D.L. Hughley collapsed in the middle of his set.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian was performing at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club when the incident took place. An audience member shared footage of the scary moment on Twitter.

In the video, Hughley can be seen telling a joke while sitting on a stool before he hunches over. When they see his body go limp, staffers quickly rush to his aid, escorting him offstage. Afterwards, an announcer can be heard instructing the audience to, “Stay calm,” adding, “We’ve got it all under control.”

A rep for Hughley confirmed the incident to TODAY.

"DL collapsed on stage last night during his second show in Nashville," the rep said. "He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts."

Fans took to social media to share their well wishes for the "Soul Plane" star.

"Woke up to @RealDLHughley trending," wrote one person. "Glad he is ok. But knew he would be because that dude is tough as nails and is serious about his health. He knows how to find humor in everything so, looking forward to him joking about this incident."

Another fan tweeted, "@RealDLHughley is the only comic who can die on stage while still killing. Feel better DL!"

Hughley is best known for the sitcom "The Hughleys," and as one of the "Big Four" comedians in "The Original Kings of Comedy." Additionally, he was the host of CNN's "D. L. Hughley Breaks the News" in 2008 and has since been contributing as an on-air correspondent for the cable news station.