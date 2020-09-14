Cynthia Nixon just shared one thing she wishes she could change about her hit show "Sex and the City."

During an appearance on the 3rd hour of TODAY Tuesday, the actor acknowledged that the wildly popular HBO show didn't represent the amount of diversity you typically find in New York City.

"That was something that I was aware of at the time and said at the time and I think a number of us said it," she told Al Roker.

Nixon said the series has generally aged well since it aired its last episode in 2004, but if she could do it all over again, she'd make sure the cast and characters represented a more diverse group.

"Certainly the lack of racial and ethnic diversity is a big factor but also the lack of any characters who aren’t wealthy. Miranda was married to the one working class person we ever saw on the show," she said.

Last week, the 54-year-old told Grazia that she was "always troubled" by the lack of diversity on the show.

"Certainly racially but also how the slice of New York City it was showing was so incredibly affluent," she said.

While talking with TODAY, Nixon said she believes the show would be "very different" if it were filmed today.

Following the series finale, Nixon and her co-stars went on to film two "Sex and the City" films, but it looks like another movie isn't in the cards.

When Dylan Dreyer asked Nixon if there's still hope, she had a short and sweet response: "I think not."

During her appearance, Nixon also took some time to chat about her new Netflix series, "Ratched," which profiles the origin story of the Nurse Ratched character from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

Nixon plays Gwendolyn Briggs, a press secretary for California's governor, in the show, which is set after World War II.

When asked if her own political experience (she ran for governor of New York in 2018) influenced the way she played her character, Nixon said "not really."

"Running for governor in real life is very different from playing a press secretary of someone from many decades ago. But I think my political history is maybe a reason why Ryan Murphy did think of me for this part or maybe kind of crafted this part with me in mind," she said.

And while she didn't express any intention to run for office again, Nixon is leaving the door open just in case she ever changes her mind.

"You know, you never say never," she said.