share tweet pin email

Cynthia Nixon is officially jumping into New York's governor race— and her "Sex and the City" co-stars and fans are cheering her on.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

The actress and longtime education activist, who rose to stardom playing career-minded lawyer Miranda Hobbes on the popular HBO series, tweeted a video Monday letting folks know that — after much speculation — she's now officially a gubernatorial candidate in her beloved home state.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," the 51-year-old Democrat captioned the dramatic clip, which features footage of her wife, Christine Marinoni, and their adorable son, Max, 7.

Nixon, who will challenge New York's current governor, Andrew Cuomo, in a Democratic primary, would become the state's first female and first openly LGBTQ governor if she won.

Last August, the actress opened up to TODAY about why the job interested her.

"I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run and I think for a variety of reasons, but I think the number one is education,” she said, noting she has three children who currently attend or have gone through the state’s public school system.

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

Shortly after her announcement, Nixon's "Sex and the City" co-stars took to Twitter to show their support.

Kristin Davis, who played good girl Charlotte York on the series, wrote, "I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor!"

Willie Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw's sassy friend Stanford Blatch, shared Nixon's video on Instagram, writing, "I cant think of anyone who's more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynthiaenixon....please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her.

Fans of the long-running show were just as enthusiastic about the news.

Good luck Miranda. I hope you win. We love you ï¸ï¸ pic.twitter.com/4FMBs9b1qJ — D7me Mars (@D7meMars) March 19, 2018

"Good luck Miranda. I hope you win. We love you," one fan wrote beneath of pic of Miranda Hobbes sipping coffee.

Another fan shared a GIF of Miranda raising an apropos toast.

Folks at an Ohio-based design company felt so gleeful, they shared a GIF of Sarah Jessica Parker's "SATC" character Carrie Bradshaw doing a happy dance.

âCynthia Nixon, what is your position on the recent dissolution of the Cattrall-Parker Accord of 1998?â — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 19, 2018

Some responded with "SATC"-related humor, such as the fan who asked Nixon her "position on the recent dissolution of the Cattrall-Parker Accord of 1998."

Yesss Cynthia Nixon...I mean, I feel this officially means Sex and the City 3 isnât happening, but yessss Cynthia — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) March 19, 2018

Meanwhile, another realized with sadness Nixon's candidacy probably means fans really won't be seeing a third "Sex and the City" movie.

"She was fed up with New York's education system and women being pushed to the periphery by a political apparatus that dismissed them as convenient votes with inconvenient opinions. And as I sat there, I wondered: was Cynthia Nixon playing Miranda or was Miranda there all along?" pic.twitter.com/0UTngTDnmx — Charlotte Clymerï¸â (@cmclymer) March 19, 2018

Meanwhile, a fan named Charlotte celebrated by imagining Carrie Bradshaw writing about the news. "She was fed up with New York's education system and women being pushed to the periphery by a political apparatus that dismissed them as convenient votes with inconvenient opinions," she wrote. "And as I sat there, I wondered: was Cynthia Nixon playing Miranda or was Miranda there all along?"

Miranda Hobbes would be proud.