'The Crown' releases first look at new Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Ladies and gentlemen, time to meet your new royal highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales!

As portrayed in "The Crown," that is.

Netflix released images of the actors who will play the aged-up Prince Charles and Princess Diana on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki)."

And we have to say, West (best known for his roles in "The Affair" and "The Wire") sure has Charles' formal hand-in-pocket stance down pat, while Debicki ("Tenet") absolutely nails Diana's retro coif and wistful look.

Princess Diana in Saudi Arabia in 1986, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in "The Crown." WireImage, thecrownnetflix / Instagram

"CANNOT WAIT OMG," wrote one fan in the comments.

"So excited!!!" another added.

That said, not everyone thinks there's a lot of resemblance in the two actors, who are replacing Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, who played younger versions of Charles and Diana in previous seasons. They'll remain in the parts for seasons 5 and 6.

Dominic West as Prince Charles, and the real Prince Charles in New Zealand in 1981. Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

"Charles wishes he was this hot," commented one.

"She's great, but he looks absolutely nothing like Charles, sorry…" added another commenter.

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki. Getty Images

You win some, you lose some. Look-alikes or not, the roles should be particular award season catnip; the show racked up 24 Emmy nominations this year, including ones for both Corrin and O'Connor.

The news comes on the heels of July's announcement that Imelda Staunton ("Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix") would be replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Season 5 of "The Crown" is expected to premiere in 2022, but since previous seasons were released in either November or December, it might be a long wait until we get to watch West and Debicki break our hearts as the doomed royal couple.

