'The Crown' star Emma Corrin posts about wearing chest binder

Emma Corrin has opened up about wearing a chest binder, posting intimate Instagram photos showing her experimenting with one and calling the experience "very cool."

Corrin, 25, who played Princess Diana on the Netflix hit, shared a trio of black-and-white photos on Instagram with their chest bound in boxing wrap.

"Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool," Corrin wrote. "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it."

Corrin added that they use binders from the brand gc2b, a trans-owned and operated company.

"The Crown" star has listed their gender pronouns as she/they on their Instagram profile, viewable only in mobile, but has not publicly shared how they identify.

In April, Corrin posted a photo on Instagram in a wedding dress from a magazine shoot with the caption, "ur fave queer bride."

Binders are compression undershirts made of nylon and spandex that flatten breasts and can reduce chest dysphoria and make people more comfortable with their bodies, according to trans-inspired clothing maker Point 5cc.

Not every transgender man chooses to bind his chest, while wearing a binder doesn't always mean a person identifies as a transgender man, according to Point 5cc.

Several commenters on Corrin's post praised the photos.

"thank you for sharing you journey with us," one wrote.

"Thank you for stating which binder you use. My child recently came out to me and told me they wanted one. I’d no clue where to look or who to ask," another said.

The company recommends binding for less than eight hours a day because doing it for a long duration can cause back problems, breathing issues and skin irritation.

