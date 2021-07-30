'The Crown' shares first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Fans of "The Crown," meet your new queen.

The Netflix show has given its first look at British actor Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming fifth season of the hit drama about the British royal family.

"An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton," the show wrote on Instagram.

Staunton, 65, is shown portraying the queen during the 1990s with her signature hairdo and wearing a yellow dress. The upcoming season is set during John Major's tenure as England's prime minister from 1990-97.

Staunton replaces the Emmy-nominated Olivia Colman, who played a younger version of the queen for two seasons of the show.

Staunton is mainly known for her role as the villain Dolores Umbridge in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1," as well as her award-winning theater work in London. She also scored Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for best actress in 2005 for her performance in "Vera Drake."

She joins a cast that also has welcomed Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki as the new Princess Diana for the upcoming season, as she takes over the role from Emma Corrin. Jonathan Pryce will play Queen Elizabeth's late husband, Prince Philip, who was previously played by Tobias Menzies.

Major will be played by Jonny Lee Miller, and Lesley Manville follows Helena Bonham Carter in portraying the queen's sister, Princess Margaret.

The new cast has some big shoes to fill, as the cast of season four received a total of 24 Primetime Emmy Award nominations earlier this month, including ones for Colman, Corrin, Bonham Carter, Menzies, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.