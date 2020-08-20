'The Crown' teaser gives first look at Princess Diana — in her wedding dress!

There’s a new teaser trailer out that’s sure to get fans of “The Crown” royally excited about next season.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a promo that reveals the release date of the show’s highly anticipated return and a glimpse of the person everyone has been waiting for — Princess Diana.

First, of course, viewers see Lady Diana Spencer, the would-be royal who weds Prince Charles in the upcoming season — as one scene in particular reveals.

Emma Corrin takes on the role of the woman who came to be known as the "People's Princess" in season four, and in the sneak peek, she's wearing one of the most iconic wedding gowns to ever make it down the aisle while preparing to say “I do.”

The real Diana, Princess of Wales, in her wedding dress on July 29, 1981. Getty Images

The silk, taffeta gown, adorned with thousands of pearls and a 25-foot train, which now belongs to the late royal’s children, appears to have been perfectly re-created for the small screen.

Even though viewers can get a good look at it (from behind), they can’t exactly see Corrin. While the 24-year-old English actor appears in the clip, the quick scenes only reveal a blurry reflection, a dark profile and more of those from-behind views. And she’s not the only star to show up from certain angles in the teaser.

Former “X-Files” actor Gillian Anderson joins the cast as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season, too.

But viewers shouldn't get too used to those faces once they get a full look at them.

The series will continue its tradition of recasting the leads every two seasons, meaning that seasons five and six will see a different actor playing the Princess of Wales.

Just days ago, it was announced that the 29-year-old Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will take on the part of Diana for the final two seasons.

See more when “The Crown” returns to Netflix with new episodes on Nov. 15.