'The Crown' is giving fans the first look at Princess Diana in her wedding dress

"The Crown" is giving fans the first look at what actor Emma Corrin looks like dressed in a near replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress from her 1981 royal wedding to Prince Charles.

Corrin, 24, who plays the Princess of Wales on the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix show bares a striking resemblance to the former Diana Spencer, even nailing her timid look away from the camera.

A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin. pic.twitter.com/iYXN66aFjh — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 3, 2020

"A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin," the show's official Twitter account said in a caption accompanying the photo.

Netflix previously released a trailer in August that showed Diana facing the public spotlight, but stopped short of showing Corrin's face. The dramatic trailer ended with the back of Diana in her wedding dress as she prepared to marry Prince Charles in front of an audience of millions of people watching around the world.

NEWS: The Crown S4 arrives on 15 November. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2CEH8m2XuO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 20, 2020

Fans seemed to be torn on whether or not they loved or loathed the recreated ensemble.

"Stunning," wrote one fan. "This is perfect, right down to the hair and makeup and that stunning sapphire ring."

Another person added, "Dress is a very nice tribute. The veil and the tiara are clearly a big miss. The veil is too thick and the tiara looks like a picket fence it’s so big. Back to the drawing board pleeaasssseee on those two items."

Someone else wrote, "She really looks like Diana. I had to do a double take."

Formal portrait of Lady Diana Spencer in her wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Fox Photos / Getty Images

Ever since she was cast in the role, Corrin said people have come up to her and stared the encounters they had with Diana, who was known as the "People's Princess."

"Everyone has this ownership,” Corrin told The Times on Sunday.

She said the public expectation has been “overwhelming since the beginning”, but she is eager to do Diana "proud."

“I know that’s strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her," Corrin said.

She also spoke with Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, to get another perspective about what she was like.

“I got a sense of her joy from him,” Corrin said. “He said she was so naturally happy. When she joined the royal family, she had come from living with flatmates in Earls Court and she was a very normal girl. Patrick said she was still full of that girlish silliness, very down to earth.”

The fourth season of "The Crown" will premiere on November 15 on Netflix.

Plans are already underway for the fifth and sixth seasons of the show, which will be the last for the series. Elizabeth Debicki, 30, will take over the role of Princess Diana from Corrin.

The Australian actor shared her excitement in a tweet after the casting news was announced.

"Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," she said. "It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."