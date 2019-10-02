Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana were a smash hit on their 1983 tour of Australia — and now the Netflix series "The Crown" is re-creating the magic.

Actors Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin look exactly like the former royal couple in new photos from the show's upcoming fourth season that finds them re-enacting the historic trip.

"The Crown" stars Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin on the set of the the Netflix series in Almeria in southeastern Spain. Enrico Borra/SplashNews

The actors were photographed in Almeria, Spain over the weekend wearing replicas of the clothes the Prince and Princess of Wales wore during their stop at the Australian landmark of Uluru at Ayers Rock.

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales during their stop at Ayers Rock in Australia in March 1983. Jayne Fincher / Getty Images

O'Connor was decked out in a khaki suit and wore his hair in the prince's signature side part. Corrin sported a white dress with three-quarter sleeves and a white purse, both similar to the outfit the late princess traveled in. Her hair was styled in the same fresh bob that Diana made famous.

The Australian tour was a smash hit for the former royal couple, who took along their 9-month-old son Prince William. Tim Graham / Getty Images

The royal couple delighted fans in 1983 by bringing their 9-month-old baby, Prince William on the tour with them. Everywhere they went, the couple was cheered by mobs of adoring onlookers.

Prince William evoked memories of his parents' tour more than three decades later in 2014 when he and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, paused for similar photos at Ayers Rock, which is considered a sacred spot to indigenous Australians.

Diana and Charles in front of Ayers Rock during their 1983 Australia tour; Catherine and William at the same site 31 years later. Getty Images

"The Crown" has won raves for re-creating visuals from royal family history with startling accuracy.

Though viewers are familiar with 29-year-old O'Connor's portrayal of Charles, this is the first time fans will see 23-year-old Corrin play Diana, who was 21 at the time of the tour.

Playing the late princess, who died in a tragic car accident in 1997, is an honor, the actress revealed after being cast in the Emmy-winning series.

"Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring," Corrin said in a statement on Instagram.

"To explore her through ("The Crown" creator) Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice," she added.

Corrin isn't the only new actress to join the "The Crown" cast in season 4. "The X-Files" alum Gillian Anderson has also signed on to play former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Of course, it will be a while before we see Corrin and Anderson on the series. First, fans have to enjoy season 3 of "The Crown," which premieres Nov. 17.