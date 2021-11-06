Fans go wild after 'The Crown' re-creates Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress'

The upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown” will tackle the 1990s as it continues to follow the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their ultimate demise as a couple.

In covering the years 1990 through her tragic death in 1997, there are plenty of infamous pop cultures moments that will come into play. Princess Diana was no stranger to a fashion moment, but there is one dress that will forever be cemented into history: her iconic “revenge dress.”

This week photos of on-set photos of Elizabeth Debicki, who will be stepping in to portray the former Princess of Wales opposite Dominic West as the prince, spread across social media as she rocked an almost identical re-creation of the black dress.

Elizabeth Debicki pictured as Princess Diana. SplashNews.com

In the shots, Debicki emerges from the backseat of a car donning the body hugging off-the shoulder dress with a low-cut neckline. She paired the look with a sheer pair of black stockings, a pair of black pumps, a solid black clutch, and the multi-string pearl chocker adored with a large cut stone.

The dress, created by Greek fashion designer Christina Stambolian, is one of the most famous dresses the late Princess wore. SplashNews.com / SplashNews.com

Princess Diana originally wore this look, designed by Christina Stambolian, to the Vanity Fair party hosted at the Serpentine Gallery in London on Nov. 20, 1994.

The real Princess of Wales. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

It was ultimately dubbed the “revenge dress” because she wore it out the same day that Prince Charles’ documentary “Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role” premiered on national television. In the tell-all according to a report from The New York Times at the time, he confirmed that he had not been always “faithful and honorable” to his wife.

British property developer Peter Palumbo and Diana, Princess of Wales attend a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London, England, on Nov. 20, 1994. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

After seeing photos of Debicki in the ensemble, fans reacted across social media, expressing their love for the re-creation of the iconic moment.

“elizabeth debicki filming the crown in the famous revenge dress EVERYBODY MOVE,” one fan tweeted alongside photos of the actor in the dress.

Another fan added, “my jaw is on the floor at these pictures of elizabeth debicki filming in diana’s revenge dress.”

One fan drew a comparison to Debecki and the late Diana, writing, “Everytime I see a photo of Elizabeth Debicki I’m convinced it’s Diana herself.”

Another began looking ahead to award season, tweeting, “need elizabeth debicki to wear the revenge dress when she accepts her emmy.”

Last month, fans got another sneak peek into what the fifth season of the beloved Netflix drama has in store.

Debicki and West were photographed on set in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The duo appeared to be re-creating Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1991 trip to Italy with their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The “Tenet” star donned a knee-length bold printed dress reminiscent of one worn by Diana in 1992 while West wore light brown double breasted suit.

Season five of “The Crown” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November 2022.