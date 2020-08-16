"The Crown" has cast the final actor to play Diana, Princess of Wales in the final two seasons of the hit show.

Elizabeth Debicki, who will appear next in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," will step into the late royal's shoes for seasons five and six of the show.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

"Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” Debicki said in a Twitter announcement posted Sunday afternoon on the show's official account.

Who is Elizabeth Debicki?

Debicki, 29, is Australian and bares a striking resemblance to Diana, from their blonde hair and blue eyes to their similar smiles. Diana was 5-foot-10 while Debicki stands 6-foot-3.

"The Crown" started in the late 1940s and followed a young Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as they navigated parenthood and their careers. The third season of the show, which was released last year, focused on the 1960s and 1970s. Princess Diana, who married Prince Charles in 1981, will be a prominent figure in the upcoming season.

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019 in New York City. WireImage

Debicki will take over the role from Emma Corrin, who will play a young Diana Spencer in the upcoming fourth season of the show.

The show also announced another key casting decision on Thursday for its final two seasons. Jonathan Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies for the final two seasons.

Fans were thrilled by the latest announcement and replied to the tweet with their excitement and moments they hope to see recreated when Diana shows up on the series.

"I look forward to seeing them re-enact this moment," one fan wrote alongside a photo of Prince Charles and Diana smiling on a postage stamp to celebrate their 1981 wedding.

"Elizabeth Debicki playing Lady Di in The Crown?! Oh boy, I think I'll finally start watching this show," one person wrote.

Of course, there was also plenty of praise for the show's casting directors.

"Their casting is always, always spot on!" one fan replied.

This is a big week for Princess Diana fans. On Wednesday, it was announced that "Diana," a musical about The People's Princess, will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix ahead of its Broadway opening in 2021.