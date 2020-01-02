Criss Angel shaves 5-year-old son's head amid cancer treatment

Criss Angel is trying to stay upbeat as he helps his 5-year-old son, Johnny, fight a cancer relapse.

In an emotional New Year's Day post, Angel shared a video of his eldest son sitting in a chair with a smock, as he prepares to cut his long hair, which had begun to fall out as a side effect of chemotherapy. The little boy was sporting similar tresses to his illusionist dad's hair.

"I'm gonna cut Johnny Crisstopher's hair because of his relapse that he’s been going through," Angel, 52, said. In a heartbreaking moment, Angel asked his son if he was ready for the haircut.

“Do you want to keep your hair long and we’ll just let it fall out? And if it falls out, we’ll just keep it in a ponytail? Or do you want to cut it off? It’s up to you," he sweetly asked his son.

Angel announced last month that Johnny's cancer had returned. He was previously diagnosed with leukemia as a 1-year-old in 2015 and had been in remission from the disease.

Johnny's mother and Angel's wife, Shaunyl Benson, also shared the video, along with some sweet words about her son and what's next for him as he faces cancer for the second time in his young life.

"Over the last few days Johnny Crisstopher’s hair has been falling out in chunks. this time around, we know what to expect," she said. "Even though it’s harder than the first time, we know that it’s all part of the battle and even without it, his face is still the most handsome face I’ve ever laid eyes on. One day at a time my love and before you know it, cancer will only be a small part of your story. The rest is yet to come."

Along with the haircut, Angel shared a sweet photo montage of his son smiling and looking upbeat. In one photo, Johnny is wearing a cape that says "Childhood Cancer Survivor."

"We must embrace what we can’t control with courage, strength and forever love. #CelebrateLife #2020," Angel wrote.

It's been an emotional time for the entire family. Angel shared a photo to his Instagram story last week showing his son at the hospital with a tube on his chest.

“Sad! ANGRY! But we WILL get through this!” he wrote.

Here's to wishing little Johnny and the entire Angel family the absolute best in 2020!