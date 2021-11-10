Crew filming TV show races to save teenager pinned under SUV

The cast and crew of a television show rescued a teenager in Brooklyn who was hit after an SUV hit him while he was walking his dog on Monday.

Surveillance cameras in the borough's Gravesend neighborhood captured the driver losing control of her vehicle, hitting a car and then veering onto the sidewalk, where the teen was struck.

"My producer, Michele Francesko, she grabbed me and said there's a kid underneath the car, and all of the sudden it was chaos," William DeMeo, an actor shooting the Amazon Prime series “Gravesend” less than a block away from the crash, told NBC New York affiliate WNBC.

"We heard the boy screaming, and we'd seen his leg kicking, his leg was visible."

At least a dozen people converged on the scene to help free the teen, who was pinned under the SUV’s front tire, by moving the car with their own strength.

"We were a little nervous, afraid if we lifted and God forbid it falls on him, or if it was attached to a part of his body," DeMeo said. "As a team, we lifted up the car, and I see the boy and he was bleeding from his head."

"I started to scream, 'We gotta lift the car up, get the body out.' It was horrible ... all you had was minutes, what are you going to do — just leave him there? It's terrible," Anthony Guarino, who also helped the rescue effort, said.

The woman remained at the scene and it hasn’t been announced if charges have been filed.

The teen was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital. DeMeo, who said he plans to visit the boy in the hospital, said people were destined to help.

"I think God put us there — that's how I feel personally," he said. "I think we were there for a reason, that's my belief."