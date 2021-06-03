'Crazy, Stupid, Love' actor Lio Tipton comes out as nonbinary

Lio Tipton, who had a memorable role in the 2011 romantic comedy "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and also competed on "America's Next Top Model," has come out as nonbinary.

On Wednesday, the actor announced they changed their name and will be using they/she pronouns.

"Hi. My name is Lio," Tipton wrote on Instagram with an illustration conveying a figure who doesn't identify as male or female. "My pronouns are they/she. I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary. I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large."

Tipton is best known for portraying the teenage babysitter in "Crazy, Stupid, Love" who has a crush on Steve Carell's character, Cal, and is the subject of adoration by Cal's 13-year-old son.

Over the years, the actor has appeared in films such as "The Green Hornet," the paranormal zombie comedy "Warm Bodies" and the rom-com "Two Night Stand" co-starring Miles Teller. Other credits include the Scarlett Johansson thriller "Lucy," "Mississippi Grind" and the coming-of-age film "Summer Nights."

On the TV front, Tipton recently had a guest role on the CBS All Access series "Why Women Kill" and has popped up in episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" and the CBS drama "Limitless."

In recent months, there have been several announcements from high-profile figures who have come out as nonbinary, such as Demi Lovato and Elliot Page, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary.