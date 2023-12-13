Craig Robinson shares memories of working with Andre Braugher on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Craig Robinson is reflecting on sweet behind-the-scenes moments he shared with Andre Braugher following the news of the prolific actor’s death on Dec. 11 at the age of 61.

Robinson and Braugher briefly appeared together in the comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Robinson’s character had a recurring role on the series, appearing in at least one episode every season. Braugher portrayed the strict but lovable Capt. Ray Holt for the show’s entire eight-season run.

While appearing on the 3rd hour of TODAY Dec. 13 — the day after Braugher’s death was publicly confirmed by the actor’s publicist — Robinson shared memories of working with Braugher.

“You know, I looked up to him for a long time. I loved working with him,” Robinson said.

The 52-year-old comedian praised Braugher for being “very kind.”

Speaking about his experience on the set of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Robinson said he remembered Braugher “blasting hip-hop from his room.”

He continued to compliment the late actor, adding, “He was awesome, just an awesome individual. What a talent, what a great man, what a loss, you know.”

Braugher’s publicist confirmed to NBC News that the Emmy winner died after battling a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and fellow actor Ami Brabson, whom he met while leading the 1990s police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street.” The couple shared three sons together: Michael, John Wesley and Isaiah.

After the unexpected news of Braugher’s death, other “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-stars also paid tribute to him.

Terry Crews uploaded a photo of Braugher to his Instagram page. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts,” he wrote.

Crews added, “You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.”

He thanked Braugher for sharing his wisdom, advice, kindness and friendship. Crews expressed his condolences to Brabson and the rest of Braugher’s family. “You showed me what a life well lived looks like,” he concluded.

Fellow co-star Chelsea Peretti posted an Instagram photo from the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” set of Braugher holding a portrait of his character.

“Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep,” she said.

She recalled their conversations in between takes and said it was an “insane opportunity” to play his sidekick on screen.

“Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina?” she asked, referring to her character. “I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”