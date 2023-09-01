Craig Melvin helps college student with unique TODAY connection move into his freshman dorm

It's back-to-school season, and TODAY is doing its part to help one student gear up for a great year.

Craig Melvin helped Rutgers University first-year student Ethan Thai move into his new dorm at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Ethan, who hails from Old Bridge, New Jersey, is one of 13,000 first-year students moving into the school, and Craig went above and beyond to make sure he got settled in before he hits the books.

In May, Ethan announced his decision to attend Rutgers live on TODAY, showing off some sweet dance moves after he revealed his choice as the Rutgers marching band converged on the Plaza. Now, the time has come to officially begin his college experience.

Craig gets a look at everything he needs to move into Ethan's room. TODAY

In the segment that aired on TODAY Sept. 1, Craig greeted Ethan, his parents, May and Ted, and his sister, Emi, on campus and jokingly warned Ethan, who had not been in his dorm yet, not to expect too much.

“Keep your expectations a little low. This is freshmen housing,” Craig said.

Ethan, whose family remains about 30 minutes away from Rutgers, has a room on the top floor. He was impressed when he finally walked into his new room, alongside his family and Craig.

“It’s pretty nice, actually,” Ethan said.

Craig quickly pointed out a desk.

Craig, a mover? In this case, yes, as he transferred Ethan's essentials into his dorm room. TODAY

“Mom, Dad — this is where the magic is going to happen,” the TODAY co-host said.

After Ethan took a seat at the desk and said he would spend all his time there, Craig couldn’t help but poke fun at him.

“That’s going to be the only time he uses that chair,” he quipped, drawing laughter.

Craig, Ethan and his family then got down to business — unloading the car and placing everything, from toiletries to a Spikeball net and a supply of ramen, into a giant red bin to haul upstairs.

“Ethan decided to bring his entire house with him, apparently,” Craig joked as he pushed the bin in the dorm. “Wait until that kid sees my bill, though.”

"Pivot!" Craig and Ethan haul a table into his Ethan's room. TODAY

The crew began the process of setting up the room before May soaked in the moment.

“(It’s very) surreal right now, we’re finally getting him moved in and I’m still not ready to let go yet, so I’m just very excited (for) the next chapter in his life,” May said, as Ethan gave her a little hug.

Ethan also began to understand the enormity of what lies ahead when Craig asked him if he’s doing OK.

“I think so. I wasn’t so emotional now, but I feel like seeing it and …,” he said without finishing the thought.

“It’s getting real,” his father said.

Craig wishes Ethan well as his family looks on. TODAY

“Getting a little teary myself,” Craig joked, as he wiped his eye.

Craig and Ethan then carried a table up the stairs, complete with Craig yelping “Pivot!,” a clear reference to the famous “Friends” episode in which Ross tries to move a couch.

After the room was finally set up, Craig wished Ethan well, as only he can.

“When you need help moving out, I don’t want you to call me,” he joked.

“Best of luck. You’re gonna crush it,” he added.