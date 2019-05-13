Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 2:07 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

In just one week, our very own Craig Melvin turns 40 — but he's not waiting around for the big day to get the party started.

In fact, on Saturday, he kicked on the festivities in swanky style alongside a few familiar faces.

It was Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak, who threw the glitz and glam-filled Roaring '20s fete for her favorite fella.

"I've got to be honest with you," Craig said while recapping the fun Monday morning, "I was skeptical of the theme. I was like, 'Sweetie, no one wants to dress up for a party on a Saturday night.' (But) people didn't just dress up. They went all out!"

Including Lindsay and the guest of honor himself. She and Craig were dressed head-to-toe — or in Craig's case, from newsboy hat to Oxfords — in cream-colored fashions from the decade.

Lindsay aptly dubbed it a "speakeasy kind of" day.

And where there's a speakeasy, you can always find a few friends ready to pull up to the bar.

For instance, just take a gander at these guys and dolls who looked like they walked right out of "The Great Gatsby."

Uche Ojeh, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker gather to celebrate Craig Melvin. sheinelle_o/Instagram

That's right, all of Craig's pals from the 3rd hour of TODAY put on the Ritz to celebrate the big event right alongside him.

Sheinelle Jones sparkled in a bronze party dress with matching headpiece beside husband Uche Ojeh, who was decked out in his own "Harlem Nights"-inspired ensemble.

Meanwhile Dylan Dreyer opted for a black lace flapper number and a prop cigarette holder with her double-vested hubby, Brian Fichera.

And as for the always-stylish Al Roker, he teamed up his famous blue frames with a blue and white seersucker jacket and a straw skimmer hat.

"I got emotional," Craig said. "To see all of the people you care about most in this world, assembled in one place, and it wasn't a funeral!"

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie was also there to cheer him on — and to dig into to his delicious whiskey-barrel cake.

Everyone looked picture-perfect and delighted to attend the fun event, but no one looked more delighted than Craig himself, who shared one last photo the morning after the party to celebrate another person and another occasion.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the best I know," he wrote alongside a photo booth pic he took with Lindsay. "She throws a great party too."