Fifteen years after “Friends” went off the air, Courteney Cox continues to prove she will still be there for her co-stars.

Cox wished Lisa Kudrow a happy birthday on Instagram early Wednesday morning, a day after Kudrow turned 56.

“I’m late (except in Hawaii) in wishing my favorite super hero @lisakudrow the happiest of birthdays,” Cox wrote alongside a picture of the two of them dressed up on a Halloween episode of their legendary sitcom. “She’s smart, she’s kind, she’s quick, she’s a great mom, friend, wife, daughter, sister, actress, and funny as hell. I love you loot.”

Cox, Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston remain tight to this day. Last month, the trio got together to celebrate Cox turning 55.

It's not just milestones that bring the ladies close, either. In April, Cox and Kudrow each posted photos on Instagram when they hung out together. And when they're not together, of course, they're keeping in touch via group text.

Kudrow, of course, couldn’t resist the opportunity to write one of the most memorable lines she said while on "Friends."

“My eyes! My eyes!,” she wrote, a reference to Phoebe’s reaction when she saw Chandler and Monica go at it in a romantic moment.

For now, fans of "Friends" will have to make do with these real-life moments because getting the cast back together for an update doesn't appear to be in the cards.

While Aniston has said she's up for a reunion and that it's "a possibility," both Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have said they're not into it and series creator Marta Kauffman has also said it will never happen. So fans, the best chance to get a new spin on "Friends" may just be to go to the Central Perk pop-up that is scheduled to open in September to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere.