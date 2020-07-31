See how Courteney Cox confirmed her return to 'Scream'

Courteney Cox just makes us want to scream!

That's because she's just revealed she's confirmed to join the fifth installment of the "Scream" comedy/horror franchise, due to be released next year.

Cox posted this terrific Instagram video on Friday:

Her caption only tagged companies related to the franchise, but the video is worth a thousand words. The image is of the Ghostface, a mask that became the iconic image of the first four "Scream" films. Along the bottom of the screen the words read, "I can't wait to see this face again" as the instrumental track "Trouble In Woodsboro/Sidney's Lament" from the "Scream" soundtrack plays.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette in 1996's "Scream" (C)Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Cox, who returns as reporter Gale Weathers, will appear alongside her ex David Arquette, who was also an original "Scream" cast member: Dewey Riley. Neve Campbell, who played hero Sidney Prescott, has been in talks to also potentially join her old co-stars.

The "Scream" films were originally released between 1996 and 2011 and earned over $600 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Deadline, the new film will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina, with creator Kevin Williamson signing on as executive producer. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of filmmaking group Radio Silence are going behind the camera.

"We can’t imagine 'Scream' without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney," Radio Silence told Deadline. "We're absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the 'Scream' saga!"