May 17, 2019, 1:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been 15 years since "Friends" fans said goodbye to Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey, but thanks to Courteney Cox, they can now get a glimpse of the whole gang before they ever had a chance to say hello to them.

Behold the throwback shot she shared on Instagram Thursday.

In the pic, Cox and five other very familiar faces (David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc) are captured in a candid moment on a private plane together — before the beloved series debuted in the fall of 1994.

Cox captioned the pic, "The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet."

Back in March, the 54-year-old actress paid a visit to her character's famous rent-controlled dream apartment (well, just the exterior of it), as well as the iconic coffee shop, Central Perk.

"The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000," she wrote alongside a brief video from that.

In fact, Cox has been delivering "Friends" flashback feels ever since she launched her Instagram account in January.

From meetups with fellow "Friends"...

...to tributes to the show's memorable moments.

And as for that Las Vegas pic she posted Thursday, one friend had something to say about it in the comments.

"Look at that!" Lisa Kudrow wrote. "Thanks again Jimmy Burrows. Love you Courteney."

Burrows was the mastermind behind that pre-series outing.

"I took them to Vegas," he said while being honored by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences back in 2013. "We ate at Caesar’s Palace in Spago. I had me and six of them and I said — I don’t know why I said this — I said, 'This is your last shot at anonymity. Once the show comes on the air, you guys will never be able to go anywhere without being hounded.' I knew the show had a chance to really take off."

Given its enduring popularity even now on Netflix, that prediction proved to be an understatement.