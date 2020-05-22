Courteney Cox's inner Monica comes out for Red Nose Day escape room fundraiser

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars came out Thursday night — virtually — to help raise funds for the most vulnerable kids as part of the sixth annual Red Nose Day event.

We learned some interesting facts in the first portion of the show, a pre-taped and pre-coronavirus celebrity escape room segment starring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller with Jack Black as the “Game Master” and host.

After joking about his “kick-ass ascot” and “sweet ponytail,” Black led the four through several escape rooms — from a 1980s living room to a school hallway and prom — all in the name of charity.

They had to navigate their way out of locked rooms (obviously) and things somehow culminated in the stars singing “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)" by the Beastie Boys.

And with 6 minutes to spare... They ESCAPED! #CelebrityEscapeRoom pic.twitter.com/v2nBPpUZnF — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 22, 2020

Throughout the show, it became increasingly clear that Cox is a real-life Monica from “Friends” as she doled out instructions and solved most of the clues.

“Now I’m feeling like the others — there might be some dead weight there and I’m just going to have to plow ahead,” she said at one point. “I had a little Monica come out.”

Even Black noticed, later adding he saw “a little bit of Monica coming out in Courtney.”

Adam Scott, Courtney Cox, Jack Black, Lisa Kudrow and Ben Stiller pose in a promotional picture for "Celebrity Escape Room." Trae Patton / NBC

Stiller at one point admitted he was once in a band called “Capital Punishment” in the 1980s and that he never learned to play the game rock, paper, scissors.

Stiller, die-hard “Friends” fans might recall, actually also appeared on the show as a very angry man named Tommy who screamed a lot on a date with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) in the show’s third season. Scott was actually the only one of the four to have not appeared on “Friends.”

“I feel like Ben and I with Courteney and Lisa was as culturally explosive as a ‘Friends’ reunion,” Scott joked at the end of the segment.

During the following two hours — hosted by “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley — various celebrities performed sketches and songs to encourage viewers at home to donate to the cause.

.@MrTonyHale is ready for #RedNoseDay, but can't seem to film without an interruption these days... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NpCTt1TwKS — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 22, 2020

The annual Red Nose Day campaign raises funds to help vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care and education. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Red Nose Day funds will go to charities to help make sure kids who are experiencing food insecurity get fed and have access to health care.

The special is still available to stream on NBC.com, the NBC App, Hulu, and various other platforms for the next seven days.