Courteney Cox nails 'Friends' theme on the piano — watch the video

Courteney Cox is making "Friends" fans happy with her rendition of the show's theme song.

The former "Friends" star, who often shares videos of herself performing covers of her favorite pop hits on piano, shared a video Wednesday on Instagram of her and musician friend Joel Taylor playing along to the classic TV tune.

The short clip kicks off with the song already playing in the background. Cox, 56, faces the camera to perform its famous handclaps. Then, Cox starts tickling the ivories right along with the music — and she positively nails it!

Once the duo is finished, Cox's former co-star Matthew Perry can be heard talking on the episode of "Friends" they're seemingly watching. "Oh, that was Chandler," Cox says after hearing his voice on the TV.

Cox asked, "How’d I do?" in the video's caption.

Fans responded by wondering if Cox could BE any more talented.

"you learned it in so little time, i repeat, there's nothing courteney cox cannot do, you're absolutely incredible and amazing," one wrote in the comments.

"THIS MADE MY DAY, WEEK, MONTH AND MY YEAR!!!" joked another.

Soccer great David Beckham also gushed over the song. "OMG OMG," he wrote alongside fire and heart-eyed emoji.

Canadian rapper Connor Price, who recently collaborated with Idris Elba on a tribute single called "Courteney Cox," asked, "So do you just wake up every day and think to yourself, 'I'd like to break the internet again today.'"

The "Cougar Town" alum has been charming fans on Instagram with her mini-piano recitals over the past year.

Last March, she teamed up with daughter Coco (from her marriage to ex David Arquette) to perform a powerful rendition of Demi Lovato’s single "Anyone." As her mom accompanied her on her instrument, Coco, then 15, showed off her lovely singing voice.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them,” Cox captioned the post. “So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

In October, the mother-daughter duo teamed up again to play a gorgeous cover of Fleetwood Mac’s "Silver Springs." Cox and her fans marveled over Coco's powerful delivery of the classic breakup song.

"Proud of my coconut," the proud mom wrote in her caption.