Courteney Cox reveals she and Laura Dern got matching tattoos with their kids in new pic

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern have taken their friendship to the next level with their kids, and they've got the ink to prove it.

On Jan. 18, the longtime friends shared a photo of themselves and their kids showing off their new matching tattoos, which says "go long" with a paper airplane at the end.

Laura Dern, Courteney Cox and their kids flash their new tattoos in a group photo. @courteneycoxofficial via Instagram

While Cox, Dern and Dern's two kids — Ellery, 21, and Jaya, 18 — got their tattoos on their arm, Cox's daughter, Coco, 18, chose to get hers on her upper back.

"Adding a new layer to our 16 year Christmas Eve tradition," Cox captioned the pics. "Watch out… we might have sleeves by 2025."

In 2019, Cox posted about their tradition of seeing each other on Christmas Eve on Instagram, writing: “I love this family and our Christmas Eve tradition. Some things never change...much. 🎄♥️🎄 #family.”

And as Cox's recent post mentioned, 2022 marked the 16th year of spending the holiday together.

In the comments, Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Love it!" while Michelle Pfeiffer said, "Love!"

Jaya included two red-heart emojis in the comments section, while Sara Foster shared a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

Dern shares Jaya and Ellery with her ex-husband Ben Harper, and Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette.

Over the years, both moms have posted the sweet moments that they've had with their kids on Instagram.

For Ellery's 21st birthday, Dern shared photos of her son and their family together, writing he teaches her "every day…about art..empathy..and grace."

"You are a profound human and artist. And you are such a kind and amazing man. I’m so blessed and lucky to love you and learn from you. And you make me laugh every day," Dern penned.

In August 2021, Cox also posted a video of Coco singing a cover of Adele's “Chasing Pavements" while she accompanied her on the piano.

"I love my Coconut’s voice," she captioned the clip.