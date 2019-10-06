“Friends” celebrated their 25th anniversary just last month, but the nostalgia train isn’t over quite yet.

Between Ralph Lauren launching his “Friends” inspired capsule collection and a “Friends” themed pop-up opening up in the Soho neighborhood of New York City, fans everywhere have been reliving the iconic TV show and sharing their favorite memories and moments, including the original cast.

Courteney Cox shared a photo on Sunday with her friends and longtime castmates, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, captioning the nostalgic snap with, “A rare night and I love it.”

Cox has been sharing old snaps leading up to the 25th anniversary, including another mini “Friends” reunion featuring some new faces.

On her Instagram, the “Friends” star shared a fireside photo with singer Charlie Puth, director Judd Apatow, and none other than Lisa Kudrow.

“Trying to play it cool with all this heat. #friends25,” the caption read.

It’s been 25 years since the iconic show aired and 15 years since it’s ended, but it looks like the castmates are still closer than ever.

Cox, Aniston, and Kudrow got together to celebrate Cox’s 55th birthday and shared the moment on Instagram of the trio back together again.

The 55-year-old actress captioned the photo, "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️"

There may not be a "Friends" reboot in the future, but at least we can expect there to be plenty of cast reunions in real life!